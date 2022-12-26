Boxing Day is one of the most beautiful days on the calendar. A day spent digesting the kilos of food consumed on Christmas Day, for many it is one of the few truly footloose and fancy free days of the year.
It's a day full of traditions, be it watching the Boxing Day test or the Sydney to Hobart boat race, heading to the movies for the latest offering, or simply spending quiet, quality family time together after the chaos of the big day.
For locals, Wagga Beach was the spot to be on Boxing Day as temperatures climbed to the high 30s.
The Nyatoro family take to the water every year they spend Christmas in Wagga, one of many traditions they have over the festive period.
"Because the temperatures are always this hot, we take a dip to cool down," father Jericho said.
He and daughter Rochelle went kayaking on the Murrumbidgee, and later they'll join the rest of the family for a game of cards. It's all about keeping active, together, they said.
"We're big into card games, big card players," Jericho said.
"It's just being together," daughter Rochelle said.
"It prevents people wandering off and everyone being scattered. Having something we can all do together, it makes sure we have that time together and interact with each other."
Luke Mallinson and Michael Mitchell's big tradition is escaping the heat and having mojitos with family.
They hit Wagga beach for a swim every second year when they spend Christmas with family in Wagga.
"[Boxing Day] is a bit more relaxed than Christmas Day, you get to sit back relax, do not much and cool off in the river," Mr Mallinson said.
For some, the perfect Boxing Day includes a dark air-conditioned cinema with the latest blockbuster.
"You see it all the time, you'll have families wandering in, it's amazing the size groups you get wandering in on Boxing Bay ... I think by Boxing Day they're all probably happy to sit in a darkened room so they don't have to talk to each other," Forum 6 Cinema Wagga manager Craig Lucas said with a laugh.
The traditional day of big ticket movie releases, Mr Lucas said he sees the same faces every year and many are hardcore movie fans.
"I've got some here today and they turn up every year and some of them see three movies," he said.
"The main thing is the new releases, it's exciting ... it's a bit of a tradition, it's a holiday event to do."
And on a scorching hot day, it can be an escape for many families looking for something to do.
"You get that Goldilocks thing. When the weather is gorgeous, you'd be better off down the river. If it's too cold or too hot you seek other activities and the cinema tends to be one of them," he said.
