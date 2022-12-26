Shark Dancer delivered father and son combination Tony and Seb Piltz with a happy homecoming.
Now based at Menangle, the former Leeton pair made a real effort to come back for the MIA Breeders Plate carnival.
The effort paid off as Shark Dancer qualified for the Golden Apple Super Store Final (2147m) on Sunday.
"He ran pretty good at Menangle so we thought we would give him a chance here," Seb Piltz said.
"He went really well.
"We've got family around the Riverina so we thought we'd catch up for them and come for the race."
The Piltzes will return to Sydney on Tuesday before coming back for the final on New Year's Day.
It wasn't an easy drive for the 20-year-old with Shark Dancer not really wanting to settle after finding the early lead from barrier three.
Despite racing keenly throughout he still had plenty of running left.
After skipping away on the turn, Shark Dancer was still able to hold on to down Major Monty by 1.7 metres.
The early tempo wasn't the plan for Piltz but he was pleased it all worked out.
"Out of the mobile the (ear) plugs came out and that wasn't the plan," he said.
"He got a little keen but I managed him pretty well and down the back he kicked on well."
Major Monty is now trained by Michael Towers out of the property Piltz used to be based at.
He was surprised to see the gelding driven by Mikayla Tower charge home late.
"There's no rivalry there, it's just a bit of fun," Piltz said.
Meanwhile Here Comes Bobby added to his strong run of form in the first heat of the Milbrae Quarries series (2147m) for Canberra combination Steven Lee and James Locke.
The four-year-old made it four wins from his last five starts after producing a strong finishing burst.
Sitting just off the pace, Here Comes Bobby raced away from his rivals to win by 6.9 metres after clocking a last quarter of 27.3 seconds.
The winning mile rate of 1:58.2 means he will be the fastest qualifier for Sunday's final after Be My Girl was able to lead all the way to secure back-to-back wins for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
The three-year-old filly had to sustain a couple of mid-race moves but still had far too much on her rivals.
She went on to win by 9.1 metres in a mile rate of 1:58.4.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
