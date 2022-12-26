The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Paceway's Christmas party a big hit

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 26 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the strong card at the Riverina Paceway Christmas party on Friday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

Riverina Paceway finished their year with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.