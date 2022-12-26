Riverina Paceway's Christmas party a big hit

Riverina Paceway finished their year with a bang.
Despite some early evening storms on Friday, around 1500 people were on track for the first Christmas at the new track.
It was one of the biggest meeting's since chief executive Greg Gangle arrived last year.
After bargaining with Harness Racing NSW to pick up the meeting on what was going to be a rare vacant Friday
Gangle was pleased with how the meeting went.
"Overall it exceeded my expectations," Gangle said.
"Anytime you do a new event you never know what kind of crowd you are going to get.
"The build, especially in the last five days, was pretty overwhelming with a lot of people in North Wagga and Wagga in general talking about it.
"Overall it has been really good with getting the general public out here and it has been solid. We had a little bit of rain early and whether that had an effect is hard to gauge but overall it was a beautiful night."
READ MORE
With plenty of entertainment options for kids the crowd was at the largest early on in the night.
By the time the horses had safely left the track in time for the fireworks there were only a couple of hundred people still on track.
Despite that Gangle believes it added a point of difference.
"It's something we will definitely look at but when we wanted to create the event it was all about what can we do differently to any potential rivals having an event and what was going to separate ourselves," he said.
"That is where it came into play but overall I couldn't have done anything different to prepare."
The club also implemented a rare entrance fee.
However Gangle said the $10 charge was aimed at covering the added cost of the fireworks rather than for a financial gain for the club.
The club's second meeting of the week was part of a busy period for harness racing in the region with Leeton racing on both Boxing Day and New Year's Day while Albury have their popular New Year's Eve meeting.
Racing returns to Riverina Paceway on January 6 while Temora also races next Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.