The Boxing Day sales is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but it was just another day for many Wagga locals

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 26 2022 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
Ted & Olive Boutique co-owners Alexandra Tierney and Brenda Tritton say Boxing Day was quiet, but it was a chance to offer customers a bargain. Picture by Conor Burke

The Boxing Day sales are one of the biggest days on the Australian shopping calendar, but Wagga shoppers seemed to largely eschew the crush seen in many cities across the nation.

