The Boxing Day sales are one of the biggest days on the Australian shopping calendar, but Wagga shoppers seemed to largely eschew the crush seen in many cities across the nation.
A few eager people did brave the Christmas heat and hit Baylis Street for a chance to get that present they were hoping to buy on the cheap.
Shopper Fiona Glenn said it was a chance to grab some future gifts at bargain prices.
"We like the bargains, so we like to do the Boxing Day sales. [My daughter Amelia] has her birthday at the start of January so it's a good time to buy all her birthday presents," she said.
Mrs Glenn is from Melbourne but comes to Wagga every Christmas and she has seen the city's approach to the sales change over the past 15 years.
"When we were first coming up nothing was open on Boxing Day," she said.
"It's only been the last five or six years that shops decided they were going to open.
"It's very chilled, I don't think I would do Boxing Day sales in Melbourne - too many people."
The Australian Retailers Association predicted a record $23.5 billion would be spent during the Boxing Day sales - an increase of 7.9 per cent on last year.
Ted & Olive Boutique opened its doors for the day, but co-owners Alexandra Tierney and Brenda Tritton said it was far from their biggest day of the year.
"Historically Boxing Day was the big sale in retail, but now with Black Friday it's less so," Ms Tierney said.
"But we've always done it and our boutique is known for it."
The day was quiet, they said, and they view it as more of a chance to to offer customers a holiday discount.
"It's what we present to our customers as goodwill," Ms Tritton said.
"And if all our brands are doing a Boxing Day sale, we want to transfer that on to the local community as well," Ms Tierney said.
Shoppers Veronica Radich and Monique Frost put off buying a blender as a Christmas gift, hoping instead to grab a Boxing Day bargain.
"We've got some Christmas money so if we see anything we like and it's really cheap [we'll buy it]," Ms Radich said.
Photographer Brodie Haddon picked up a few CDs at a discount.
"It's very chill today, I come from the Gold Coast and it's normally shoulder to shoulder. Down here it's just like another day really," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
