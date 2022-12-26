The Daily Advertiser

Joe McGirr asks government, TransGrid to invest in undergrounding section of HumeLink transmission project

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
December 27 2022 - 6:35am
The HumeLink project will run three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby, and Wagga substations that will carry up to 500 kilovolts. Picture by Madeline Begley

Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has renewed calls for a section of a controversial power line project to be built underground after billions of dollars were committed to infrastructure to connect renewable energy to the grid.

