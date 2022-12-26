Pork barrelling is still alive and well in NSW

Remember the sports rorts and the car park business? One might imagine that pork barrelling has disappeared from the political lexicon, along with the Morrison government that practiced it.
This is particularly so given Dominic Perrottet, when he became premier last year, pledged "to support in principle" cleaning up pork barrelling. You "might think the NSW Government would be a little careful about grants continuing to run along party political lines," as Michael Pascoe wrote in The New Daily.
I guess his get out clause is the use of the expression "in principle", for in practice the same old rorts continue. Old habits do indeed die hard.
Analysis of the $200 million NSW's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund (MSCF) shows Labor seats continuing to do disproportionately badly, while Coalition and key crossbench seats fare as you might suspect they would.
The two rounds of MSCF grants are split between the year before Mr Perrottet became premier, and this year.
The average Labor seat received about half what Liberal and National seats received in the first round, allocated when Gladys Berejiklian was premier. The proportion dropped to about a third under Mr Perrottet.
In the first round under Ms Berejiklian, when grant rorting was officially "it is what it is", it really paid to have an independent or Shooters and Fishers state member. Or even the threat of an independent, as we here well know.
Not all seats received cash from the fund, but the seven independents, representing 7.8 per cent of the seats, received 11.9 per cent of the cash, with an average of $1.68 million. The two Shooters and Fishers seats averaged $2.76 million.
National seats averaged $1.31 million and Liberal seats $1.25 million, while Labor seats scored an average of only $663,531. With 40 per cent of the seats in parliament, they received only 24 per cent of MSCF cash.
In the second round, under Mr Perrottet the independents and minor parties didn't do as outrageously well, but still averaged better than Labor. The average National or Liberal seat scored $1.67 million in the grants announced last month. The average Labor seat dropped to $579,498.
Let's look at some examples. The Hunters Hill Rugby Union Club received $500,000 in what was Trent Zimmerman's Liberal seat of North Sydney, and then $1.3 million in the MSCF round one to Anthony Roberts' Liberal state seat of Lane Cove. Mr Roberts' seat also did very well in the second round this year - $5 million for the Lane Cove Sport and Recreation Precinct to "create an indoor all-year-round sporting centre and recreation facility" integrated with the Lane Cove golf course.
The dividing line between community, club and private winners of grants has long been dubious.
Ms Berejiklian's round one awarded $1 million for Sydney Maccabi Tennis Club Ltd towards "expansion and revitalisation of Historic White City multi-sport community centre".
Then there is the Tweed Heads Seagulls rugby league club - sponsored by the Tweed Seagulls pokie machine palace - which scored $1.69 million. And the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club winning $2.17 million, though goodness knows how a kart racing track and club is a "multi-sport facility".
In the same first round, Coffs Harbour also won $1.1 million for an upgrade and expansion of Sportz Central. Coffs Harbour is a Nationals seat, as you have probably worked out. The Sydney Real Tennis Club last month received $1.4 million towards building an indoor sports hall at the Cheltenham Recreation Club. That's in Epping, Mr Perrottet's seat.
Lest readers imagine we are immune from all this, please keep in mind our new(ish) base hospital, conservatorium, and the clay target gin palace. Indeed, we are infamous as a beneficiary of pork barrelling.
As The New Daily wrote: "And how could one leave a story about NSW sports grants without mentioning Wagga?"
In last year's round one, Wagga did especially well: $2.74 million for the Bill Jacob Athletics Centre and $5 million for the Bolton Park Sports Hub stage 1.
Nothing more for clay target shooting, though. And nothing further for Wagga in round two this year.
Does that mean that the Liberal/Nationals Coalition state government has abandoned hope of winning the seat back from Joe McGirr?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.