Pork barrelling is still alive and well in NSW

Let's look at some examples. The Hunters Hill Rugby Union Club received $500,000 in what was Trent Zimmerman's Liberal seat of North Sydney, and then $1.3 million in the MSCF round one to Anthony Roberts' Liberal state seat of Lane Cove. Mr Roberts' seat also did very well in the second round this year - $5 million for the Lane Cove Sport and Recreation Precinct to "create an indoor all-year-round sporting centre and recreation facility" integrated with the Lane Cove golf course.