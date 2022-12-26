Wagga Beach the place to be as summer sun sends temperatures rising

A dip in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach was just the ticket as temperatures climbed into the mid-30s and beyond on Boxing Day.
After a cooler-than-usual start to summer, the warm weather arrived just time for the Christmas break, with the mercury hitting 34.3 degrees on Christmas Day and 35.8 degrees on Boxing Day.
Elsewhere, the temperature topped out at 37.4 degrees at Kapooka, 38.5 in Yanco and 39.6 at Hay on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast hotter temperatures today and tomorrow, with tops of 37 degrees on both days in Wagga.
There's the chance of showers and storms in Wagga each day from Thursday until Sunday, although Thursday and Friday are likely to be the wettest days.
The city can expect tops of 31 degrees on Thursday and Friday, and 33 on Saturday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
