The Daily Advertiser

Driver of suspected stolen vehicle leads Riverina police on pursuit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man lead police on car, foot pursuit on Christmas day. File picture

A man will appear in court after a Christmas Day police pursuit on the Hume Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.