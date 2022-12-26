A man will appear in court after a Christmas Day police pursuit on the Hume Highway.
About 10.30am on Sunday, officers attached to the Hume Highway Patrol attempted to stop a suspected stolen Mitsubishi Lancer travelling southbound at Bookham.
A pursuit was initiated before being terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Further patrols of the Hume Highway were undertaken by officers attached to the Riverina Highway Patrol and the vehicle was located and stopped on Lewins Lanes, Tumblong.
She was subsequently taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was apprehended after a foot pursuit and taken to Gundagai Hospital, where blood and urine samples were taken.
The man has been charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was bail refused and will appear at Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
