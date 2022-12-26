Saturday shift looks to boost Group Nine alignment

Group Nine will play more Saturday games than ever before in 2023.
The draw for the 16-round season has been finalised with half of the games to be played on Saturdays.
There were 18 first grade games played this year, after Junee were withdrawn, but now there will be 32.
Initially there were 25 Saturday games set to be played in 2022 before the Diesels could not get a first grade side together.
However there has been a concerted push from both Group Nine and the clubs to utilise Saturdays more.
Group Nine president Andrew Hinchcliffe hopes it will help strengthen relationships between junior and senior clubs and allow the opportunity for more same-day football.
READ MORE
"One thing we are looking to do is provide clubs with the opportunity to play on Saturdays and the next steps will be to work with Group Nine Juniors and create as much alignment as possible to give clubs that opportunity to have gala days where they see it appropriate," Hinchcliffe said.
"We will leave that in the hands of the clubs if they want to pursue those opportunities or not.
"From a strategic perspective we understand there are some logistical challenges but the gala days seem to work really well.
"At this stage it is probably a step too far to be fully aligned but it's about creating those opportunities.
"It might only be two or three for each club but I think that's sensible and hopefully help unite the footy communities across juniors and seniors and start working more closely together.
"From a seniors perspective we certainly appreciate the alignment and the effort that needs to continue in junior development to ensure there are sustainable senior competitions for the future."
Brothers will host five Saturday games this season, one more than Kangaroos, Gundagai, Junee and Tumut while Albury, who will play four Saturday games, the only club to not feature in at least six Saturday games.
The season will start on April 15 and there will be three general byes throughout the season.
The first a bye is for when Canberra Raiders host NRL newcomers the Dolphins at Equex Centre on April 29.
There is another bye for the June long weekend and for the first time one for the Junee Schoolboys Knockout.
It has become customary there are no Saturday games for the popular junior event, which will be held on August 5, but now there will be no senior football at all for the weekend.
Not having as many byes was something clubs wanted to see after a stop-start 2022 season.
"With Junee back in the competition, and they look to be building healthily, which is great, we've obviously got an uneven number of teams so we will have a bye each week but they appreciated having less placed byes or the split round," Hinchcliffe said.
Equex Centre will hold the grand final on September 17.
The season will kick off with new Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose taking on former club Gundagai at Equex Centre on April 15.
The Diesels are also set to make their return to first grade when they travel to take on Temora on the same day.
The first round concludes with two Sunday games with Brothers facing off against Southcity while Albury hosts Tumut.
Young has the bye to start the season meaning if the Challenge Cup is played for again Kangaroos will have the first opportunity for the round two clash at Alfred Oval on April 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.