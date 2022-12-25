South Wagga remains positive despite slow start

It has been a tough start to their premiership defence, but South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is a long way off pushing the panic button.
The Blues have lost their three one-day matches, up against the three teams with the best records so far this season, Wagga City, Kooringal Colts and Wagga RSL, but have come close in their last two outings.
As such Gerhard believes there are plenty of positives to take despite failing to win a game so far.
Especially after posting 282 in their loss to Wagga RSL.
"As disappointing as it is, there are so many positives to come out of that game," Gerhard said.
"We were a long way off in the field to wear our standards are and with the ball.
"Our batting having Braydo (Brayden Ambler) back and Joel (Robinson) scoring runs were just a couple of the positives but at the end of the day we still got beat and that's the disappointing part."
READ MORE
The Blues have also struggled to get their best team on the paddock so far.
Alex Smeeth, Jake Scott and Hayden Watling have only played once so far this season while Ambler made his return after initially indicating he was going to sit out the season.
After scoring a century in the seven-run loss to Wagga RSL leading into the Christmas break, Gerhard hopes it is not a one-off from the former Riverina representative.
"You never want to say we had people out but we've had some quality cricketers that weren't playing and after Christmas we hope to have them back through the back half of the season," Gerhard said.
"You'd like to think that after coming back and scoring a 100 in his first game you would think he (Ambler) has the urge to play again.
"All along we've said we were going to keep it in his court, whatever he wants to do and if he wants to play we'll be more than happy to slot him straight back in every week."
South Wagga will be looking to get on the board when they face Lake Albert, who are only one win ahead of them, when the competition resume on January 14.
The Blues are also still in the hunt to qualify for the Twenty20 final on January 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.