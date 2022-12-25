The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga remains positive despite slow start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 25 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga are hoping to see a lot more of Brayden Ambler in 2023 after he marked his return with a century.

It has been a tough start to their premiership defence, but South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is a long way off pushing the panic button.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.