The Daily Advertiser

Christmas wish comes true for Wagga's Martha Lamprey

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 25 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
After two years Wagga's Martha Lamprey was able to reunite her family for a Christmas reunion. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Every year Wagga's Martha Lamprey would host a giant family Christmas at her home of more than 88 years and then COVID-19 ruined everything.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

