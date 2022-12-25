Every year Wagga's Martha Lamprey would host a giant family Christmas at her home of more than 88 years and then COVID-19 ruined everything.
In 2019, the 90-year-old and her late husband celebrated their last Christmas together in true Lamprey family tradition, with their loved ones at their Gumly Gumly home.
Mr Lamprey became sick on Christmas Day in 2019 and sadly passed away on January 1, 2020.
Due to strict COVID-19 border restrictions, Ms Lamprey's family could not stay in Wagga with her and grieve and they were forced to return to their rightful homes.
The last two Christmases have not been quite the same without her late husband or her huge family there to celebrate with.
On Sunday, that changed for Ms Lamprey as she was finally able to reunite with most of her family to exchange gifts, enjoy delicious food and hug one another.
Ms Lamprey hung her homemade decorations on the gum tree in her yard, a tradition started by her late mother, and set out dozens of wrapped presents beneath her second traditional Christmas tree.
"I have five children and seventy grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren," she said.
"We have five generations here.
"It's been two years since they have all been home."
Ms Lamprey's Christmas wish this year was to have a picture taken of her with all of her family members so that she can remember the special moment forever.
"I thought it would be lovely to have a picture taken of all of us together on Christmas Day," she said.
It is a wish that came true as Ms Lamprey and her loved ones gathered around in the front yard awaiting the click and flash of the camera.
Ms Lamprey had family visiting from Darwin, Cairns, Adelaide, Bega, Eden and Canberra.
"I also have family in Campbelltown who couldn't come, but they are going to come down and visit afterwards," she said.
Ms Lamprey has celebrated 88 Christmases at her home where she has lived since she was two years old.
