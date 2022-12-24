The Daily Advertiser

Police issue safety warning for Christmas period after Wagga's crime statistics increased

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 26 2022 - 5:49pm, first published December 25 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson warns residents and travellers to stay safe these Christmas holidays. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Residents, travellers and campers are being warned to keep their doors looked and valuables safe over the Christmas holidays in a bid to prevent opportunists from stealing goods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.