Gilligan looks to extend good run in Breeders Plate

Tom Gilligan hopes it can be a case of beginner's luck with Roll With Juliette in the MIA Breeders Plate.
Neither the Henty reinsman nor his partner, trainer Brooke McPherson, have ever had a runner in Leeton's time-honoured feature.
And while she's part of an in-form stable, expectations aren't high with the last-start winner.
"It's very nice to be there and hopefully she can be thereabouts," Gilligan said.
"I think she is just coming good at the right time but you have to think Jack (Painting's) horse (Blazing Home), who is a very smart horse, and while I don't know much about Mark Pitt's (Chivalry), I think everyone will be trying to chase them."
READ MORE
However the scratching of Flying Colours has added a little bit more confidence to the stable.
As now she will be the only horse to start on the second row and can plot a path along the pegs.
Gilligan was always going to be looking to go to the pegs but was concerned they were initially drawn to follow out Doctor Bryan, who is yet to show a lot of gate speed for Wagga trainer Ray White.
"It's a very good field so she's just going to have to be driven very cold and hopefully we can get the money," he said.
"I'll have to drive her for a bit of luck but hopefully they keep running 28 (quarters) and we can sneak over the top of them."
Roll With Juliette possesses good gate speed, which was highlighted by her brilliant beginning to lead the field from gate four on her way to a 19.4-metre victory at Leeton last week.
That won't be an option this time around, but up in class Gilligan thinks it may actually be a positive rising up in class.
Regardless they have been thrilled with the daughter of Roll For Joe has developed.
Since being purchased after finishing unplaced in her first six starts, Roll With Juliette has won two races and been placed in another three.
"I'm rapt as she's just getting better and better," Gilligan said.
"She's getting a bit stronger too and I think with fillies like that it is all about confidence.
"If she can get a good suck along the fence she might run a place but there's a lot of smart horses in it but we will be trying."
Her efforts have been part of a big end to the season for the Henty couple.
Not only are they in career-best form, with McPherson's 25 wins more than double of her tally from last season and nine more than their previous best.
But the past couple of weeks have been particularly fruitful including a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday night.
"We're having a great run," Gilligan said.
"With our last five runners we've had four winners and a second. Hopefully that keeps going."
The scratching of Flying Colours means the field is down to seven.
The Breeders Plate is the fifth race across the nine-strong card on Boxing Day which also features six heats for horses looking to qualify for New Year's Day riches.
The first race is at 6.14pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
