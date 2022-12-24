The Daily Advertiser

James Kora back for another season at Steamers' helm

LN
By Liam Nash
December 24 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Kora is back on board as first grade coach of the Albury-Wodonga Steamers in 2023. Picture by Tara Trewhella

When James Kora agreed to see out a three-year plan, he meant it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.