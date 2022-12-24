The Daily Advertiser

Riverina farmers upbeat as unexpected run of dry weather sees many complete harvest in time for Christmas

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 26 2022 - 5:54pm, first published December 24 2022 - 3:00pm
Matt Lane (third from left) with his team as they wrapped up harvest a week out from Christmas to the west of Wagga. Picture contributed

Farmers across the region are in high spirits after a prolonged dry spell enabled many to finish harvest just in time for Christmas despite the recent flooding.

