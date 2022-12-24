The Daily Advertiser

Large crowds pack Riverina Paceway as its first Christmas party goes off with a bang

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 26 2022 - 8:35am, first published December 24 2022 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga Paceway's inaugural Christmas party has proved a hit with a large crowd of young and old turning out to enjoy the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.