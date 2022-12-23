Campers heading to National Parks across the Riverina over the summer holidays are being urged to stay tuned to the latest flood information with many campsites still closed across the region.
Holiday-goers are being told to check the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) website for flood closure alerts before leaving home.
NPWS acting Riverina area manager Tim O'Kelly said while a few visitor areas have now reopened, many campsites and facilities along rivers will continue to be impacted by ongoing flooding.
"After a big effort by NPWS staff, we have managed to re-open the Woolshed Flat campground within Cocoparra National Park near Griffith and the Reed Beds Bird Hide boardwalk near Mathoura," Mr O'Kelly said.
"But access roads into many other areas are either [still] under water or have been extensively damaged by flooding and debris."
Mr O'Kelly said there are also a number of unstable trees around that will need assessing before visitors can return to those areas.
"Due to access issues, many of the campsites along the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Edward and Lachlan rivers are likely to remain closed over the holiday period to protect visitor safety," he said.
"As the water recedes, we will continue to assess, clean-up and re-open these as soon as it is safe to do so," Mr O'Kelly said.
NPWS has provided refunds to visitors with summer holiday period bookings.
At this stage, the scheduled re-opening of many of the campgrounds will be March 2023.
For the latest alerts and closures go to the NPWS website at: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list
