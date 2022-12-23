Routine change a winner for Weman Macha

A terrific drive from James McPherson helped Weman Macha add to his purple patch.
The four-year-old made it two wins and a second from his last three starts after a mid-race move from McPherson changed the Steel Supplies Pace (1740m).
Weman Macha ($9.50) went around the field to take the lead off $1.90 favourite Jimmy Beach.
He then held on to win by 3.5 metres in a career best mile rate of 1:55.9.
It was almost four seconds faster than his previous best.
Weman Macha only won one of his first 24 starts but now has five wins to his credit from 41 races.
Two of which have come this month.
Painting believes changing his training approach has really paid dividends.
"I've changed the way I've been working him," Painting said.
"I've stopped hoppling him at home and have been galloping him all the time.
"It's just changed his attitude as he used to be a terrible horse who was always throwing his head around but since I've started galloping him and getting a bit more distance in his work he seems to like it.
"I think I will keep it going now."
Weman Macha made himself an intractable pacer but with the new approach, and some more chiropractic work Painting hopes he's finally turned the corner.
"Nicole Hackett has been coming out and doing acupuncture on him and it's another thing that has definitely improved him," he said.
"She's worked on his head and he's racing more attractive."
Weman Macha was sitting last before McPherson made his move.
Painting was impressed with the drive, especially with Jimmy Beach driven by Tom Gilligan, who is engaged to McPherson's sister.
"I had a little giggle when James pulled out to take on the brother-in-law and I didn't think he would get the lead but he had a bit of pace to get in front," Painting said.
"I was still worried with the sprint lane but they both went good."
Painting was also pleased to deliver with a number of owners travelling to be part of the strong crowd.
It was almost an early double for Painting with Trouville narrowly beaten in the Mataranka Park Pace (1740m).
After also making a move after drawing the inside of the second row, the three-year-old was in front right until the final stride when he was just nabbed by Feeling Enerjetic.
