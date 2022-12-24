Victorian trainer Lisa Bartley will launch a two-pronged attack at the MIA Breeders Plate with her first ever runners at Leeton.
Bartley, who is the sister of Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley, has come up with barrier one for Chynchilla while Chivalry is set to start from barrier five.
Chivalry was an impressive winner on debut at Cobram and Bartley's partner, group one winning reinsman Mark Pitt, will be aboard as he chases success in his hometown feature on Monday.
Bartley is pleased with how he's improved off his first up performance.
"He was really good at Cobram, just did what he had to and has only improved at home since," Bartley said.
"We had dollies on at Cobram but have opened him up at home and he's been working a lot better with the open bridle on and can see the other horses.
"Fingers crossed that will help."
The barrier draw makes things harder with pre-race favourite Blazing Home drawn three however Bartley is still confident.
"I think if he has to sit outside the other one he is still good enough.
While he is the stable elect, Bartley is also confident Chynchilla will be right in the race after drawing barrier one.
She comes into the group three feature on Monday coming off a win at Maryborough in just her second start for the stable.
"Chynchilla won't be far away if she gets a good run," Bartley said. "She was really good at Maryborough and has been improving again at home and you never know if the other two go hard she might be right there."
Blake Jones will take the drive as he eyes off back-to-back MIA Breeders Plate victories.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
