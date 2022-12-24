The Daily Advertiser

Victorian trainer Lisa Bartley will launch a two-pronged attack at the MIA Breeders Plate with her first ever runners at Leeton.

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 25 2022 - 10:19am, first published December 24 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Pitt will drive Chivalry in the MIA Breeders Plate for partner Lisa Bartley who also has Chynchilla engaged in the group three feature.

Victorian trainer Lisa Bartley will launch a two-pronged attack at the MIA Breeders Plate with her first ever runners at Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.