Grim warning on road toll as two lives claimed on Riverina roads

By Ted Howes
Updated December 24 2022 - 8:56am, first published 6:00am
Murray River Police District's Inspector Scott Trewhella has urged people to take care on the roads over the Christmas period.

After two horror smashes in the Riverina involving the death of a six-year-old boy and a 56-year-old man, police have issued a grim warning to motorists to take care over the festive period.

