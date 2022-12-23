After a preparation full of misfortune, Another One provided Wagga trainer Gary Colvin with just what we wanted for Christmas - the Ted Ryder Cup.
Backing up from a disappointing trip to Flemington just six days again, not even a big weight could stop Another One from taking out the feature at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Instead he powered away from former winner Nieces And Nephews to win by almost a length.
Colvin was pleased by the performance.
"It was a good run, he had to carry a lot of weight and he was backing up," Colvin said.
"I'm pretty happy with it and the ability got him home.
"The other horse he fought with had no weight and we carried 61 so I was pretty happy with it."
Former Ted Ryder Cup winner Nieces And Nephews only carried 54.5 kilograms while Jett Stanley's claim brought Another One back to 61kg.
However Another One was able to run down his rival in the straight.
The win adds to the five-year-old's brilliant record on his home track.
He's just to finish outside of the top three in eight starts at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Five of them have been wins and Randwick is the only other track Another One has tasted success.
After a preparation that started with needing to be evacuated due to floodwaters just days out from his Kosciuszko first-up performance, Colvin was pleased something finally went to plan.
"It's been a very ordinary preparation this time in," he said.
"Three times we got flooded and he didn't know if he was coming or going.
"We went to the Kosciuszko probably a little under done and it took him a couple of runs to come good.
"Then we had some back luck racing in the Snake Gully Cup and he got back a bit too far but he came home good, then we went to Wodonga and was very unlucky four wide, taking off at the 600 and getting hit on the corner before being beat by just that much and then we when to Flemington and they led on him, which I didn't want to do, but he fought on good to only get beat three lengths in a very classy field.
"I was a bit worried today as it was a pretty good field, he carried a lot of weight and backing up from a hard run at Flemington but it was just great.
"It was a lovely Christmas present."
The win over 1600 metres was also the first he's had since Colvin has looked to stretch out over more distance this preparation with Another One now headed to the paddock.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
