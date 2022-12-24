The Daily Advertiser

After being born and raised in Tumut Aaron Bullock has admitted it's always been a dream of his to ride at his home track

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 25 2022 - 10:20am, first published 7:45am
Aaron Bullock has enjoyed a very successful season so far with him hopeful of riding a winner on his home track. Picture by The Newcastle Herald

Former Tumut local Aaron Bullock is looking forward to finally getting the chance to race at his home track with him admitting it's been a dream of his.

