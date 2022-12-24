Former Tumut local Aaron Bullock is looking forward to finally getting the chance to race at his home track with him admitting it's been a dream of his.
Born and raised in Tumut, Bullock now resides in Newcastle, but said it was an exciting prospect to finally ride on the country track.
"Yeah 100 per cent it is," Bullock said.
"I could say I haven't had the chance to do it over the time I've been a jockey, but it's just one of those things where there's always been race meetings in my area.
"So I've always stuck to that area and it's just good this year that I've been able to get the opportunity to do it."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Bullock has been in superb form this season with him currently sitting in second place in the New South Wales Jockey Premiership behind only James McDonald.
"Yeah it's been good," he said.
"I think I'm up to around a half century of winners already and every year I just try to get around that 100 winners mark.
"It's always a good achievement as it's not easy to do, but a bit of hard work and you can achieve it.
"I love winning the country cups, obviously I'm from Tumut and born in the country so that's a passion of mine."
Bullock will be hoping to repeat his recent luck in Dubbo with him riding home three winners on December 19.
"I've been averaging two or three a meeting, but I ended up getting three in Dubbo the other day which was good," he said.
"There was a couple of nice horses amongst them but a couple made me work for it, there was a couple of close finishes but it was a good day."
Bullock has two rides booked for local trainer Kerry Weir on Boxing Day with him also on board Bethpage for Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding.
Bullock said it would be nice to be able to combine with Weir to grab a winner at their home track.
"That would be good with it being a home trainer and on the local track," he said.
"We will see what we can do, but it will just be good to have a ride there as it's always been a dream of mine to ride at Tumut.
"Crocodile Cod is better over a bit further, but Red Hill I reckon is a chance of breaking its maiden."
Bullock is back in Tumut for the first time in 12 months for Christmas with him hoping to get back to ride whenever the opportunity arises.
"I got the opportunity to ride down here when they first had their TAB meeting there about two to three years ago," he said.
"But the fires sort of buggered that up and it got cancelled.
"Whenever I get the opportunity to come down it would be good and now the freeways are all good with the new north connection I can get here from Newcastle in five and a half hours.
"I do that at least once a week going to some of the race meetings just in my area.
"I know it's only a little country track, but I went for a walk around it yesterday and not many racetracks have got a river around it like Tumut does.
"It's just a beautiful little track."
