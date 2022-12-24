Tumut trainer Kerry Weir is looking forward to this years Boxing Day races with him hopeful of grabbing a win on his home track.
"I always look forward to Boxing Day," Weir said.
"It's a big day and we get a massive crowd.
"We've had a bit of trouble with the track with some flooding early on, but 90 per cent of it is good.
"There is a couple of little sections that we aren't racing on that are a bit sick looking, so that's why the races were shortened a little bit."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
She's A Hot Cod will resume for Weir after a 20 week spell with the three-year-old filly last going round in Wagga in early August.
"As her name suggests she is a very hot horse, but she's a nice filly," he said.
"We gave her a preparation last time and she was only a two-year-old and she probably wasn't ready for it.
"But she just needed it to educate her because she's very headstrong, so we have given her a good spell and she's now come back as a three year old.
"She can gallop and it will be interesting to see how she goes, but I think she'll go alright."
Weir also has Crocodile Cod set to go round on Boxing Day with former local Aaron Bullock taking the ride on the six-year-old gelding.
Weir admitted that the shortened race distance would probably not suit him, but said that it would be a good preparation for the Adelong Cup on New Years Day.
"We are actually setting him for the Adelong Cup on New Years Day in Gundagai," he said.
"He won it last year and we had him in a 2000m race in Wagga on Friday, but we scratched him.
"It's probably going to be too short on Boxing Day, but if we went around in the 2000m he wouldn't have been able to start at Gundagai.
"They will probably run him off his feet early, but he will be hitting the line strongly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.