The Daily Advertiser

Tumut trainer Kerry Weir will hope to grab a winner on his home track on Boxing Day with Don't Blame Me, Red Hill, Crocodile Cod and She's A Hot Cod all set to go round

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 25 2022 - 5:45pm, first published December 24 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut trainer Kerry Weir will hope to grab a winner on Boxing Day on his home track.

Tumut trainer Kerry Weir is looking forward to this years Boxing Day races with him hopeful of grabbing a win on his home track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.