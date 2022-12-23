Stuck for a Christmas gift? Why not give the gift of theatre this year

If you are reading this as a procrastination technique when you really should be finding those last-minute gifts, then I've got your back.
It's difficult to know what to buy the person with everything, but an experience is always a winner. It really is the gift that keeps giving. The recipient gets the joy of receiving the gift, the experience when attending the show and the memories of a fun time with friends or family.
It's not too late to give the gift of live entertainment this Christmas. Jump online (www.civictheatre.com.au) and grab tickets to a show or a gift voucher. Within seconds, your gift shopping is done and waiting for you in your inbox.
Holidays are also a great time to plan ahead and schedule some fun activities into the calendar ... it helps to have something to look forward to as you return to the office in 2023.
For the family: Teeny Tiny Stevies - January 7, 10am; 360 ALLSTARS - March 31 & April 1; The Twits (Roald Dahl) - May 20, 10am & 6pm; Are we there yet? - June 20 & 21.
For the comedy lover: The Wharf Revue - Looking for Albanese - February 27 & 28, 7.30pm; Mulitcultural Comedy Gala - March 3, 8pm; Nurse Georgie Carroll - Sister Flo 2.0 - March 10, 8pm
For the music lover: Keith Potger (the Seekers) - March 15, 11am & 6pm; Pirates of Penzance - April 13-16; Marcia Hines - August 25 & 26, 7.30pm; Australian Chamber Orchestra ACO Collective - September 19, 7.30pm; Tubular Bells for Two - November 4, 7.30pm
Movement, dance & circus: On by Circa - March 9, 7.30pm; 360 ALLSTARS - March 31 & April 1; Cirque Mother Africa - April 19, 7.30pm; SILENCE - July 25, 7.30pm
Theatre staff are taking a break and will return on Tuesday, January 3. All shows are available for purchase online; you can organise your tickets to be printed at home so you'll have something to slide in a Christmas card. If you're not sure which show to buy, gift certificates can also be purchased online.
Find out more, purchase tickets and see what else is coming up on our website (www.civictheatre.com.au) or visit our friendly box office staff in 2023.
