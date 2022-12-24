Remembering Wagga stories of yesteryear

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
One of the worst fires seen in the district since the devastating bushfires at Bethungra in the late 1980s ripped through the shires of Wagga and Lockhart and menaced the town of Mangoplah where one house was destroyed.
An estimated 3000 people attended the popular 7.30pm outdoor mass conducted by Father Wilf Plunkett at Sacred Heart this weekend.
Shaun Hennessy won the penny farthing race at the Wagga Cycle Club Carnival.
Yvonne O'Connor celebrated the 30th anniversary of her School of Dancing, cutting a cake at a function held at the Civic Theatre.
Wagga police recovered $45,000 worth of goods stolen in 30 Wagga home robberies which took place over the last three months.
Although more than 500 revellers crammed into Romano's Hotel on Christmas Eve, a $15,000 function organised by Romano's on adjacent Sturt Street was poorly attended.
The construction of St Francis College, a Catholic residential college at Charles Sturt University, has been completed and will accommodate about 54 students beginning in first semester next year.
Local businessman Terry Phegan has been given the go-ahead to conduct boat cruises on the Murrumbidgee River and hopes to eventually operate up to six boats up and down the river around Wagga.
Superintendent of the police Local Area Command has made a submission to the police service suggesting that the former State Bank premises on the corner of Morgan and Baylis streets could be utilised as a shop front police centre.
Wagga City Council gave in principle support to a special telephone hotline to be used by the public to provide "feedback on problems with infrastructure".
Foundation staff member of Charles Sturt University, Roland Bannister, who retires next month became a member of the Riverina Trust of the University.
A Wagga driver travelling at 108km/h along Red Hill Road was among more than 80 speeding motorists caught by police on the weekend.
Footpaths are being constructed within the Haven complex thanks to funds donated from the Cecil and Kathleen Toy Memorial Trust.
A trial 50km/h speed limit will remain in the New Year despite a move by several Wagga City councillors to scrap the reduced limit.
An upgrade of the Civic Theatre is now expected to cost more than the $1 million set aside by council.
Santa Claus popped into each ward of the Wagga Base Hospital to see patients, accompanied by Dr Pat Renshaw and Mr & Mrs David Kennedy who sang carols in each ward.
Riverina readers holidaying at Manly, or Sydney are reminded that copies of the Daily Advertiser can be obtained each day from Humphry's Newsagency, The Corso, Manly and Central Railway Bookstand close to the country trains platform.
Mr and Mrs Harold Jones of Niddrie, Victoria have spent their past 20 annual holidays at the Wagga Caravan Park which they consider the best in Australia especially with recent improvements.
The current dry spell in Wagga was broken when 14 points of rain "settled the dust" with rainfall for the year still well below average at 16.44 inches the lowest since 1967 when only 9.63 inches fell.
Tony Dominguez has advertised for sale or lease Wagga's oldest milk bar and mixed business, conducted by the same family for 30 years at 32 Trail Street.
Wagga Ambulance has a new vehicle the first of a number to be phased into operation which are fitted with special oxygen facilities and capable of handling four stretcher cases.
Fatalities on Riverina roads have fallen dramatically with 89 fatalities so far this year which is 10 less than in 1971 and 30 less than the record number in 1970.
Wagga is dying on its feet according to Victor Allen and George Mitrovic who have formed the "Citizens' Community Awakening Committee" who now plan to provide a lively New Year's Eve celebration for the public in the Civic Theatre gardens.
