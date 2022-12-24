The Daily Advertiser

Remembering Wagga stories of yesteryear

December 24 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Graham, Nell Wilkes and another member of the RSL Womens Auxiliary examining a wreath on the cenotaph in Wagga Wagga on Remembrance Day, November 11, 1962. Picture from Sherry Morris Collection

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.