Letters: Let's share the love all year, not just at Christmas

Christmas, why are you celebrating it? If you are Christian you will know why - worshipping and celebrating the birth of baby Jesus.
If you are not Christian are you worshipping and celebrating commercialism?
Maxing credit cards out buying "stuff" that over indulged kids don't need and sometimes don't even remember getting.
Buying "stuff" that family and friends don't need. Even giving up on what to buy because they have everything already, resorting to a gift card or voucher. These are also left forgotten and wasted.
Buying copious amounts of food to share with people, some you like, some you don't. How much of this food will be tossed out?
Maybe I'm turning into a Grinch, meany, cynical old bag. BUT before next Christmas have a think about why you are getting stressed planning, shopping, spending, wrapping, preparing, cooking, eating, drinking, fighting. All this for a few hours of sharing.
Share with the people you love ALL YEAR.
Share your blessings with others less fortunate. Share your wealth with charities, medical research, just give someone a hand up without them even knowing.
We can all do better. Stop, count your blessing. Enjoy 2023
Many Australians, particularly those who live in the eastern states, will be happy to see the back of 2022.
The severity, frequency and extent of the flooding brought extreme hardship and loss of income to thousands, mostly those in regional towns and on the land.
Data released by the Insurance Council of Australia on 30 November shows that the cost of this year's February-March floods has now reached more than $5.65 billion making it the "most expensive natural disaster in Australia's history."
But just how natural were these events? NSW's independent inquiry into the floods found that "as the climate warms, heavy rainfall events are expected to continue to become more intense with consequent increased chances of flash flooding."
In its recent report, The Great Deluge, the Climate Council argues that because the natural drivers, La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, were "climate-fuelled", the term "unnatural disaster" is more appropriate. According to science organisations, such as the Australian Academy of Science and NASA, today's climate change is primarily human-induced.
These extreme weather events are amplified by human activities and therefore are no longer natural in the usual sense.
The federal government's focus has been on mitigating climate change. Clearly, this money and effort must be matched by helping communities adapt as well.
The 28 recommendations from the NSW inquiry into the floods provide an excellent model.
