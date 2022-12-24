Generous donations from a Wagga businesses will enable a charity to host a special Christmas lunch for those who would otherwise be spending the festive period alone.
The sisters at Missionaries of Charities Wagga have organised a Christmas lunch for those set to spend Christmas Day alone.
Having not been able to host an event like this for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sisters are super excited and so is the community.
Sister Milada MC said they had had endless Wagga businesses and residents calling them up to offer their contributions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There are so many who have supported us, we had people calling us asking what they could do to help," Sister Milada said.
"There are so many people donating quietly who don't want to be named and we also have a lot of people who are volunteering their time and service.
"There are a lot of people supporting us who always support us and also a lot of new people."
Sister Milada said to be able to hold the events again meant so much to her, as during COVID-19 they had to find new ways to give back during Christmas.
"We do the lunch every year, but because of COVID-19 we couldn't have an event like this," she said.
"We always want to do something special for Christmas to mark Jesus' birthday.
"It's a great gift to us to be able to do this and be in touch with those people who come."
Sister Milada said by giving back at Christmas they were paying respects to Jesus on his birthday.
"That's why we are doing it, because it is Jesus' birthday. For us, it is very important that we acknowledge that, because we often think Jesus is left out of his own birthday celebration," Sister Milada said.
The sisters have wrapped dozens of presents and written dozens of Christmas cards.
They also hope to run a few games at the lunch and maybe do a raffle draw.
Among the businesses to contribute to the lunch was Wagga cafe The Press and Big W, which contributed $300 worth of men's Christmas presents.
Sister Milada said they had desperately needed men's presents, so the donation was a big help.
"It's for people who would otherwise be spending Christmas day alone, some of whom we know, and for others who would like to socialise at Christmas," Sister Milada said.
The lunch will be held at the St Michael's Parish Centre at at 7 Johnston Street from 10.30am tomorrow and residents will be able to just show up on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.