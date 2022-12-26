Letters: What is wrong with Wagga's roads? And what's the fix?

Wagga's roads have been in a disgraceful state well prior to the wet season and flooding we have experienced in the last couple of months which has only worsened the problem.
It has been brought to my notice that Wagga's roads are not a patch on Albury's roads - a city of approximately the same size and no doubt around the same income. How is that?
One begs the question is it in the making of the roads in the first place.
Is the Council making the foundation of the road the most suitable for the conditions, that is the amount of traffic, arterial roads, the weight of the traffic etc.
Is it being laid in the correct way so that the foundation is solid to withstand the amount of traffic it will be subjected to.
It is common knowledge that a building is only as good as the foundation it is built on and if not done correctly in time the building will deteriorate and give way in various areas.
The second part to the success of the road making is in the surface layer, that is the tar and gravel used and how it is laid and spread.
Arterial roads have got to be the top level grade for all materials, suburban roads that are not busy roads can be dropped a level or two realising that there is no money to make every road at the same level ie every road arterial/highway standard.
Patching roads are not being done in a very satisfactory manner - the tar is being poured out from a funnel on the truck and workers are sweeping over it to level it.
This is useless the tar needs to be filled and then physically rammed in or there might be a machine that can ram filling in and then it can be swept over to level it.
If the filling is not rammed in it is only a matter of time with rain and traffic over it you will have a pothole again.
One of the recent potholes patched has a dent in the centre - whether it hadn't been filled properly or whether the traffic over it has already brought this about.
Some years ago I had an appointment with the engineer - three turned up - re the state of the roads and the fact that holes were not being filled and rammed effectively and took in a test to demonstrate why it was necessary to ram the tar patching in. (I used a cup of flour and then tamped it down and topped it up as if I was going to cook a cake and needed a cup of flour.)
When it comes to the laying of new roads should Council be looking at the firm(s) doing the road construction that they are using the top processes to make a top road and are they spreading it in such a way that suburban roads have full coverage to the gutters - not thinly spread to the gutters that you can see the tar with very little gravel content over it.
On some of the roads, Glenfield Road is one in question, where the tar only goes to just over the white line in places at the side of the road and there are a number of places where that is starting to crack and has encroached on to the side of the road itself so it is only a matter of time before this presents real problems to a main arterial road.
Surely it would make good sense to spread the tar over the white line a foot or so to avoid the side of the actual road collapsing.
