A man accused of having a number of weapons - including loaded guns and a gel blaster - in his possession will spend Christmas behind bars after being refused court bail on a string of weapon and firearm-related charges.
Eighteen-year-old Ethan Bartlett, of Kooringal, was charged with 15 offences after police raided a home on Fay Avenue in the suburb earlier this week and faced Wagga Local Court for the first time on Friday.
Police allege two loaded firearms, a black pistol gel blaster and a green 'assault rifle' style gel blaster located during a search of the home on Wednesday morning.
It is further alleged a set of metal knuckle dusters, a set of nunchucks, .22 calibre ammunition, several shotgun shells and gel blaster ammunition were found, along with prohibited drugs and several other stolen items.
All items were seized and will undergo further forensic examination, police said.
Bartlett was arrested, taken to Wagga police station and charged with two counts of possessing a shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, two counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol and two counts of having or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
He was also charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, having ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority, not keeping a firearm safely and having unregistered firearms without a licence/permit.
Bartlett is also accused of possessing a prohibited drug, receiving/disposing of stolen property, having goods suspected of being stolen in/on premises, and dealing in or attempting to deal in a protected animal.
In court on Friday, Bartlett - who is yet to enter a plea - was refused bail on all charges by Magistrate Christopher Halburd.
The matter will return to court on January 11.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
