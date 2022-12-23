The Daily Advertiser

Ethan Bartlett denied bail after facing court accused of having guns, weapons at Kooringal home

Updated December 23 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
One of the seized guns.

A man accused of having a number of weapons - including loaded guns and a gel blaster - in his possession will spend Christmas behind bars after being refused court bail on a string of weapon and firearm-related charges.

