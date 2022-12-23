South Wagga's Jake Scott and Hayden Watling have helped NSW Country to their first, and only, win of the under 19 national championships.
Unable to get up in any of their round games, NSW Country finally emerged victorious over Tasmania in their last game.
Scott scored 55 runs off 82 balls, including five boundaries in the game, ironically caught out by Tasmania's J Scott. Watling didn't make it to the bat, but bowled four overs with figures of 1/22, and a run out in the 8-wicket win. NSW Country was presented with the championship's Spirit of Cricket award.
Meanwhile, NSW Metro took out the championships with a win over Queensland Metro in the final.
The under 19 men's national championships were held in Adelaide, with the under 19 national women's championships wrapping up in Perth earlier this month, where NSW Metro also won.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
