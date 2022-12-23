The Daily Advertiser

NSW Country gets first under 19 national championships win

By Tahlia Sinclair
December 23 2022 - 6:30pm
South Wagga's Jake Scott scored 55 runs in NSW Country's only win of the under 19 national championships. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga's Jake Scott and Hayden Watling have helped NSW Country to their first, and only, win of the under 19 national championships.

