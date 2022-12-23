More than 50 junior cricketers put their skills to the test on Friday at the Sydney Thunder Cricket Blast clinic run at Robertson Oval.
The full-day program, run by Cricket NSW, catered to both experienced and new athletes.
Cricket NSW Southern Inland manager Angus Rowan ran the session and said it was exciting to see such a huge turnout.
"It was one of the biggest ones we've run in regional New South Wales this year," Rowan said.
"There's a lot of people questioning where crickets place is in the sporting landscape of Australia and when you've got 50 kids coming out right before Christmas for something like this, it's really positive for the sport and shows that we are on the right track of developing and promoting the game."
Participants worked on their batting, bowling, and fielding skills, for some, it was their first time ever holding a bat.
With plenty of snacks to go around, and some Sydney Thunder merchandise to take home, there was nothing but positive feedback from those who attended.
"It's just a mix of activities, so all the kids, whether they're good at cricket or not experienced, it could be catered to everyone," Rowan said.
"All the kids loved it."
The group was split into five to eight-year-olds and nine to 12-year-olds, so activities could be best tailored to their skill sets.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
