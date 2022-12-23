The Daily Advertiser

Junior cricketers flock to Robertson Oval for clinic

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
Clinic organisers had their hands full wrangling nearly 30 under-eights at Wagga's Cricket Blast event on Friday.

More than 50 junior cricketers put their skills to the test on Friday at the Sydney Thunder Cricket Blast clinic run at Robertson Oval.

