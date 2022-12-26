THE phrase friend to many, loved by all goes a long way in describing the man Lionel Weston was.
Mr Weston passed away peacefully on November 17 at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with family by his side following an accident.
Prior to his passing, Mr Weston had been living in Wagga, but spent many years living in Leeton.
Born in Bridport, Dorset England on March 14, 1954 to George Thomas Travers Weston and Maureen Pamela Weston (nee Murray), Mr Weston had an elder sister Valerie, elder brother George and younger sister Nadine.
His early years were spent living in the English countryside, with his parents moving the family to London in 1959 before they headed to the new town of Bracknell, near Windsor and Ascot. Mr Weston attended St Michael's Primary School and Brough Green Secondary School.
On August 10, 1967 when Mr Weston was 13 he and the family arrived in Sydney to start a new life. He attended high schools in Sydney before starting his refrigeration and air-conditioning apprenticeship in 1971.
It was during this time he became interested in motorbikes, a passion that would continue throughout his life.
While living in Westmead, Mr Weston met Nuala. The pair would go on to marry in 1977 before having three children - Luaun in 1982, Luke in 1984 and Deane in 1987.
Mr Weston had great friends in Sydney, often inviting them to take part in his family's celebrations and milestone events.
This trait was something Mr Weston was well-known for, his kindness and generosity was second-to-none.
In 1975, Mr Weston and George started their business Weston & Weston on a part-time basis and, in 1978, the pair spotted an ad from the Murrumbidgee County Council in a refrigeration journal calling for a company to set up shop in Leeton.
As fate would have it, the pair moved the business to Leeton and their shop could be found located right next to a motorbike store.
"I remember oranges getting thrown from the back of the motorcycle shop into our yard by some guys who we did not know, and Lionel enjoying the game by throwing them back at them," George said.
"It turned out to be (the late) Russell Tucker and his mates. This was the start a great friendship between Russell and Lionel and motorbikes."
As the years went on, the business grew and Mr Weston became a great mentor to his staff and apprentices.
The business name became well known throughout the region and continues to be today.
"Lionel knew his stuff and was very skilled in his knowledge of refrigeration and air-conditioning," George said.
"He would connect and befriend all types of people, no matter what level of society they came from.
"He treated everyone with the same love and respect."
With family, business and bikes three of his big passions, the Leeton community soon had a pull on Mr Weston's heart.
In 1981 he was a founding member of the Leeton Motorcycle Club, later becoming president and was instrumental in the group's success and its contribution to the community, regularly assisting in raising money for charity.
Mr Weston was also a founding member of the Rotary Club of Leeton Central in 1985 where he served as president three times and was also awarded the high honour of the Paul Harris Fellow award.
In 1990, Mr Weston met Sandra and, after a special and loving relationship, they married in Leeton in 2012.
"Lionel continued to be a great source of help and inspiration to his many friends and extended family," George said.
"Lionel expanded Weston & Weston into catering equipment in Wagga with the help of his good friend Michael Goldstein.
"He had a special skill of making you feel welcome and had a genuine and deep love for his children Luaun, Luke and Deane and their partners Luke, Tura and Katelyn and, of course his grandchildren Luca, Lucy, Poppy, Lochlan and Sunny, as well as (stepson) Nicholas and his partner Marcela."
Also speaking about the man Mr Weston was, was his great friend Craig Watson, who recalled a friend who would be there at the drop of a hat if needed, someone who had great humour, a big cheeky grin and a man of his word.
"No doubt like so many others here, we could all talk to Lionel about absolutely anything," Mr Watson said.
"Nothing was off limits. He was an amazing listener and problem-solver.
"He was concerned for all his friends and, no matter who may be experiencing a troublesome time, he would make time for them no matter what was happening in his life.
"You were always made to feel so very special by Lionel. I know he loved his family and Sandra so much."
Mr Weston was also known for his many nicknames, including "Large", "The big Kahuna" and "The Pied Piper".
"The Pied Piper came about because, like the Pied Piper, he had such a huge following of people that just wanted to be with him," Mr Watson said.
"I am honoured, like so many of you, to have known and to be able to call Lionel my best friend.
"I realise though when I was talking to Sandra and other mates, he is obviously not just my best friend.
"He managed to be so many people's best friend. He was all of our best mates.
"He managed to share his time with everyone and made all of us feel that same special friendship, care, compassion, and love with him. We will all miss him and remember him."
