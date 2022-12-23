A prominent Wagga veterans group has united behind the city's new groundbreaking holistic health centre for veterans and first responders in its bid to raise $1.5 million over the next few months.
The Pro Patria Centre currently runs its operations out of the former Carmelite monastery, but it must purchase the site by next March for $1.5 million if it is to continue operating under community ownership.
Wagga RSL announced this week it has committed $100,000 to help the Pro Patria Trust purchase the premises.
Pro Patria Trust chairman Gordon Saggers welcomed the commitment.
"When we reach $1.4 million, the RSL have agreed to donate the last $100,000," Mr Saggers said.
He said the fundraising effort has been going well of late, with many people and foundations considering donations to the effort, which is now sitting around the $500,000 and $600,000 mark.
"This commitment is a good stimulus," he said.
RSL CEO Andrew Bell praised Pro Patria for its non-traditional treatment approach.
"The club has been a strong supporter of Pro Patria from the start because of the different approach they have in dealing with veterans and first responders," Mr Bell said.
"Theirs is a much more collegial, open house approach, rather than just a strict referral service that some of the other agencies offer."
To date the club has donated over $50,000 in cash as well as excess furniture, fittings and kitchen equipment to assist in the establishment of the Pro Patria Centre.
The unique facility recently reopened following renovations and offers a range of medical, professional support, strategies and skills.
The centre aims to restore, regenerate and empower veterans and first responders after leaving their service.
To help raise funds, the centre recently launched a short documentary, Call to Action: Your Defence, Our Battle, featuring two Wagga veterans - PPC Director Jason Frost and Brad Fewson.
The documentary highlights the struggle veterans in the region have had getting access to vital services and is presented by Gold Logie-winning actor and mental health advocate, John Wood.
To donate to the building fund, visit www.propatriatrust.org/make-a-donation
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
