Wagga RSL casts financial support behind Pro Patria Centre as time counts down on fundraiser deadline

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 23 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Pro Patria Trust chairman Gordon Saggers (centre left) recently pictured with Natalie Creed of Sheathers Painting (l), and CHACA's Robert Jaques and Des Gibbs, in the newly renovated wing they helped to support. Picture by Madeline Begley

A prominent Wagga veterans group has united behind the city's new groundbreaking holistic health centre for veterans and first responders in its bid to raise $1.5 million over the next few months.

