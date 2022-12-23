Police have launched a pre-Christmas appeal to help find a missing Riverina woman who hasn't been heard from in five months.
Naomi 'Juliet' Moore left a Britannia Street home in Temora on July 5, and has not contacted family or friends since, the Riverina Police District said as it issued the alert on Friday.
Then 49-year-old's family reported her missing in mid-July, with police public appeals at the time indicating she may have returned to Sydney, and possibly the Bondi Junction area.
This week police had more clues as to where Ms Moore may be.
In other news
"Naomi is possibly in the Hornsby/Wahroonga area, camping in bushland," police said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Naomi's welfare as she has a medical condition."
Ms Moore is described as Caucasian in appearance, standing between 160cm and 170cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing navy corduroy pants, a khaki canvas jacket and a white shirt.
Anyone who sees Ms Moore, or may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact police by calling the Temora station on 6973 2860 or through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.