North Albury has signed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership midfielder Tom Anderson for the next two seasons.
Anderson was looking forward to joining the Hoppers with him set to join close mate Jamo Bouffler at Bunton Park with the former Lockhart player returning to the area after playing for Uni Blues for the past three years in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
"Yeah I'm pretty keen," Anderson said.
"It was a big decision, but I'm super excited now and it's a bit of relief sorting it all out."
Anderson starred for the Lions through the middle of the ground this season with Hoppers coach Tim Broomhead excited to welcome him and Bouffler on board for 2023.
"Yeah the club is really looking forward to having both of those boys join us," Broomhead said.
"We are looking forward to seeing what they can achieve next year and going forward.
"I haven't seen them play, but they've trained really well now and are looking good, so they will be a couple more handy additions for us."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Broomhead said that interest from the Hoppers first started following a trial game at the beginning of the year with representatives from North Albury keeping in regular contact with Anderson.
"We played Tommy's club in a praccy game last year and he played really well," he said.
"That caught the eye of a few people at our club and they've kept in touch with him and it all went from there really."
Anderson's addition to the Hoppers follows in the footsteps of North Wagga pair Nathan Dennis and Cayden Winter with Marrar's Jack Reynolds also signing with North Albury for 2023.
Broomhead said he has been pretty happy with the Hoppers recruitment period with him expecting the players from Wagga to help them take a massive step forward next season.
"We are looking to significantly improve our on-field performance," he said.
"We've got a few from Wagga that we think are going to really help us and they are going to add to the culture and improve the club and they should have a big impact on-field as well."
The Hoppers also recently announced that former Turvey Park junior Jackson Weidemann has recommitted to North Albury when free of his VFL duties with Port Melbourne next season.
Weidemann won the Hoppers best and fairest in 2021 before having an excellent first season with the Borough with him being named best first year player.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.