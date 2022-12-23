The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership midfielder Tom Anderson has signed with North Albury for the next two seasons

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Anderson has signed with North Albury for the next two seasons. Picture from North Albury Hoppers

North Albury has signed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership midfielder Tom Anderson for the next two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.