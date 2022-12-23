Christmas came early for two AFL Riverina clubs, with Coleambally and Coolamon both announcing successful funding applications.
Coleambally were one of two major winners of the Footy Assist program run through Sydney Swans.
Clubman Alistair Burge applied on behalf of the club and was rapt to hear they would receive $10,000 to use on new equipment.
"Christmas certainly has come early this year," Burge said.
"We are absolutely pumped to get some help in supporting our growing football and netball programs through the Volkswagen Footy Assist program.
Seven other local community clubs across NSW benefited from the program, with one other taking home $10,000 and the other six getting $5000.
"The grant will assist the club in providing some much needed training equipment for both footballers and netballers to ramp up their pre-season preparations post Christmas."
Across the map at Coolamon, the Hoppers were approved for an additional $160,000 towards their new toilet and change room facilities at Kindra Park.
The money, secured through round five of the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, now brings the project tally to $1,125,000.
The new construction will include toilet facilities and change rooms for touch football and cricket participants, and accessible disabled toilet facilities.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
