The Daily Advertiser

Young people in out-of-home care eligible for new Charles Sturt University Scholarship

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
December 23 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More young people will get the chance to study at university thanks to newly announced scholarships. Picture by Les Smith

Charles Sturt University has announced it will offer ten scholarships worth more than $28,000 to help disadvantaged students attend university.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.