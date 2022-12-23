Charles Sturt University has announced it will offer ten scholarships worth more than $28,000 to help disadvantaged students attend university.
In partnership with the NSW Department of Community and Justice, young people who have lived in out-of-home care are now eligible for a university scholarship to the value of $28,500 to help them obtain an undergraduate degree at any CSU campus, including Wagga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the scholarships, offered in two payments each year for three years, would help lower the barriers to entry for those who need it.
"The level of support ensures that they can study with confidence knowing that they are adequately supported throughout their degree," she said.
"Charles Sturt University looks forward to working with the Department in making a positive impact on young people with aspirations to come to University but who may lack traditional family support structures."
The scholarships were announced before university courses released the ATAR entry scores for course offers on Thursday.
A CSU Wagga spokesperson said more than 300 offers were sent for Wagga based courses, joining more than 1000 early entry offers that were sent earlier this year.
"Young people who need out-of-home care often face extra barriers compared to their peers," Minister for Families and Community Natasha Maclaren-Jones said.
"This delivers financial support to young people who need it, encouraging them to consider university as an option."
CSU's most popular courses included degrees in veterinary and animal sciences.
The most early entry offers were handed out for medical radiation science, animal science and nursing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.