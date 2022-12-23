The Daily Advertiser

Wagga man Graeme Randell Meredith caught driving in Albury after finishing the last of his five beers

By Local Court
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Mid-range drink-driver 'has form', awaits report before sentence

A Wagga man with several drink-driving convictions in Western Australia has admitted to a mid-range offence in Albury.

