JANUARY 1: Residents briefly put their COVID worries aside to celebrate the beginning of a brand new year at celebrations across the city.
JANUARY 2: Investigations were launched into a blaze which destroyed a Kooringal home in the early hours of New Year's Day.
JANUARY 4: Wagga MP Joe McGirr is among 380 people across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to test positive for COVID-19 and enter isolation.
JANUARY 5: Patrons are evacuated out of the Palm and Pawn hotel in North Wagga after a fire breaks out in the venue's laundry.
JANUARY 6: Hundreds of residents across Wagga and the Riverina make calls for help from the NSW SES after a violent storm batters the region, uprooting trees and damaging buildings. SES deputy zone commander Barry Griffiths said Wagga was "lucky" to avoid deaths in the storm.
JANUARY 10: The newly-elected team of Wagga councillors hold their first meeting. Experienced councillor Dallas Tout is elected mayor while Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon is chosen as deputy mayor.
JANUARY 11: More than a dozen Wagga businesses and subcontractors claim they are owed almost $180,000 for work constructing a block of social housing units for the NSW government.
JANUARY 12: A Wagga man is charged by police after allegedly hitting officers with a bag full of unlicensed guns while evading arrest.
JANUARY 16: An investigation is launched after a freight train derails while travelling along the Bethungra Rail Spiral between Cootamundra and Junee.
JANUARY 17: The Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) is warned it could be placed under special administration following the findings of an investigation conducted by the Indigenous corporation watchdog.
JANUARY 18: Huge mosquitoes torment residents across Wagga, after the notorious insects enjoyed perfect summer breeding grounds driven by La Nina.
JANUARY 19: The Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop makes a desperate call for new premises as their Fitzmaurice Street lease runs out.
JANUARY 20: Organisers of the Wagga Food and Wine Festival vow to forge ahead with the beloved event despite COVID-19 concerns.
JANUARY 21: Residents near the Gurwood and Beckwith street intersection say it was a "miracle" nobody died following three car crashes in less than three weeks.
JANUARY 25: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announces an extension to mask, QR code and social distancing restrictions.
JANUARY 26: Wagga celebrates Australia Day with ceremonies across the city. Dedicated volunteer Deidre Tome is named the city's Citizen of the Year.
JANUARY 27: A secluded mansion on Slocum Street in Central is sold and breaks the record of $2.8 million for a residential home in Wagga.
JANUARY 28: Jinpa Gyatso and Soman Lhamo upgrade Tasty Tibetan Treats from a travelling food stall to a permanent restaurant on Forsyth Street.
JANUARY 31: Recently elected Wagga councillor Georgie Davies puts forward a motion calling on the council to investigate major improvements to the shade over the city's sun-soaked playgrounds.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.