Blazing Home leads charge for MIA Breeders Plate

The decision not to program heats of the MIA Breeders Plate has only garnered eight nominations.
However Jackson Painting is looking to make the most of a second chance at group success with exciting pacer Blazing Home.
The unbeaten two-year-old was eyeing off a Vicbred Super Series campaign following a metropolitan victory to make it six wins from as many starts before picking up a hoof issue.
However it's recovered in time to take his place in the MIA Breeders Plate at Leeton on Monday.
After the disappointment of last week, Painting is pleased with how the hoof has responded.
"We got a little bit lucky and were leaving the vets when Brett Hogan was driving past and said to come around and he'd try to dig it out," Painting said.
"I turned the float around, he dug it out, we did what he suggested and he's been good since."
Only a field of eight could be assembled for the time-honoured feature after the club elected to run a straight final rather than the usual heats.
However five of them are last start winners.
Painting was happy to come up with barrier three.
"It looks pretty good on paper so fingers crossed it turns out that way," he said.
Especially in a race both me and trainer David Kennedy would love to add to their resumes.
"It's probably pretty lucky really as it's a race everyone in this area wants to try to win," Painting said.
"For it to be on it would be very nice to win as a back up plan.
"There's three Leeton owners and the rest of the boys live in Coleambally and they've always come over to watch the Plate so everyone is pretty pumped about it.
"It would be nice to get the chocolates for them."
Painting rates Chivalry as the toughest to beat after an impressive win on debut for Victorian couple Lisa Bartley and Mark Pitt earlier this month.
Meanwhile Painting has six drives at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He expects Delight To Watch to be improved for two unplaced efforts for the new stable and rated Trouville among his best chances despite a tricky draw.
