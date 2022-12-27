June was a massive month for sport in Wagga with tensions rising in some codes and changes looming in others.
With the US school year ended, Wagga's international athletes returned home, while local players reached major career milestones.
As teams looked to start booking their rides to finals, tensions were rising in the world of local soccer.
The MIA Derby between Hanwood and Leeton United was called off just 30 minutes into the game after a nasty tackle resulted in Hanwood's Anthony Agresta breaking his leg. A fight broke out between players on the field after the incident, which saw Adam Raso issued with a red card.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco dedicated the remainder of the season to Agresta at the conclusion of the game, with the decision on what to do with premiership points left in the hands of Football Wagga.
Just a week earlier the governing body striped South Wagga of three points following their 4-1 win over Tumut.
The club was found to have played players who were not listed on the team sheet, they were disqualified from the game, and Tumut were awarded the regulation 3-0 win.
Football Wagga said there is insurance concerns with players being on field who are not on the team sheet, while South Wagga coach Andy Heller said the punishment did not fit the crime.
Heller called for 'common sense', with the club blaming an error with the online system dribl.
Four Farrer league clubs confirmed they were applying to join the Riverina league premier competition in 2023 as AFL Riverina looked to shake up the competition format.
East-Wagga Kooringal, Marrar, Northern Jets, and North Wagga all put forward their cases to be admitted to the competition.
The restructure faced significant criticism from clubs, including the initial plan to rename the two leagues.
While AFL Riveirna agreed to maintain the traditional league names, the restructure was confirmed to be pushing ahead.
Meanwhile, former Southern NSW AFL regional manager Jason McPherson was announced to be the chair of the panel reviewing said applications.
AFL Riverina received a total of 13 applications to join the league.
Chairperson Michael Irons was optimistic about the range of clubs applying to be accepted into the league, believing the applications reflected well on club's feelings towards the changing competitions.
After spending the last three seasons in the Southern Inland competition, Wagga City full-back Steven Tracey decided to split his time between the two rugby codes, joining his younger brothers at Southcity.
The brothers had been talking about playing alongside each other since they were children, so it was an opportunity too good to miss when they realised they could make it happen.
Tracey said he was hoping to help out throughout the full season, but that his playing availability was dependent on how his 27-year-old body pulled up.
Over 11 years after leaving his family holiday early, thinking his hopes of making an AFL debut were gone, the Temora boy ran out for his 250th AFL game.
A two-time All Australian and three-time Hawthorn premiership player, Breust had 460 goals to his name from his 249 appearances.
Teammate Liam Shiels also reached the milestone in the same game, with the duo joining just 15 other Hawthown players in the 250 game club.
At the local level, Turvey Park's Tom Yates celebrated his 300th game.
Loyal to his clubs, he was a well respected stalwart at Albury Tigers and The Rock-Yerong Creek, where he won premierships in 2004, 2006 and 2015, three straight best and fairests in 2016-18, and coached them from 2017-19
Trey Murphy and Kaitlin Staines returned to Wagga following the conclusion of the United States college tennis season. Murphy was playing for McPherson College and helped his Bulldogs side win the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Tournament Championship and enjoyed a successful season on court.
Meanwhile, Staines took up a coaching role with Texas Tech after knee surgery during the back half of last year prevented her from getting on court.
Both were happy to be back home for a while, with Murphy preparing for his next year of college while Staines enjoyed a break following her graduation.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
