The Daily Advertiser

Man rescued from Riverina floods south of Hay

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 23 2022 - 1:39pm, first published December 22 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES warns motorists that some Riverina roads, like the ones near Hillston, are still submerged with water. Picture by NSW SES

Residents are being reminded to not drive through floodwaters after a man became stranded in the western Riverina earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.