Residents are being reminded to not drive through floodwaters after a man became stranded in the western Riverina earlier this week.
The NSW State Emergency Service received a call out at 5am on Tuesday to help a man who had become stuck in floodwater south of Hay.
A helicopter from Hillston and SES flood rescue technicians were deployed to the scene 20km from the town.
Rescuers winched a man from a van stuck in mud with rising floodwaters, which they said went up to his knees.
A passerby assisted and used his 4WD to pull the van out of the mud.
NSW SES Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said the man had been travelling from Queensland.
"Water was rising to his knees and his vehicle was stuck in mud. With more weather expected, we are advising people to stay cautious and heed advice if you are in a flood prone area," he said.
Chief Superintendent Burnes said it was important people do their research before travelling.
"As people move across NSW throughout the Christmas period, it's important to continue using livetraffic.com and local council websites for the latest information on their journey," he said.
"Roads are very damaged, with some still submerged in water."
