Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay is getting excited ahead of next season with him confident that the Eagles will be able to take some massive steps forward.
McKay picked up his second best and fairest at the Eagles after a stellar 2022 with him admitting that he was really looking forward to next season.
"I'm really excited," McKay said.
"I think we are tracking really well, obviously we've locked in the Powell boys which is great for us.
"But we've also locked in most of the boys again from last year, we are still talking to a few and hopefully a couple more recruits decide they want to come our way as well."
The addition of Tom and Jack Powell is an important one for the Eagles with McKay being instrumental in getting the duo to Narrandera.
"It's really exciting," he said.
"Tommy and Jack have actually been good mates of mine for a long time now as well and myself and a couple of other Canberra boys put in a fair bit of effort to get them over the line.
"Brook (Shaun Brooker), Jason Williams and all those boys at Narrandera did really well in keeping in contact with them and getting them over the line for us which is great."
McKay said the side is shaping up nicely with the onus now on them to make the most of the talent in the team.
"Definitely on paper we are going to look stronger," he said.
"It's up to us now I think, we've got the talent and we've got the people here to help us out."
McKay said the Eagles had gotten about three weeks of pre-season training in before breaking for Christmas while he and Narrandera's Canberra contingent have also been hard at work.
"They got a few sessions in which is good and the group chat is going off all the time," he said.
"A lot of the boys are getting in and doing a lot of running, I know Joey Grinter and Connor Vearing have been trying to get the boys going even on non training days they are doing the extras which is great to see."
McKay was also looking forward to the increase in competition next season with a number of rivals also being quite active in their recruitment during the off-season.
"It's really exciting for the competition I think," he said.
"The Riverina League is getting stronger every year and I think 2023 is going to be another massive jump.
"A lot of the Queanbeyan boys are going to Griffith which is really handy for them.
"Mango always recruit well and Coolamon always do as well so it's very exciting."
While hoping to improve across the board next season, McKay said that the Eagles would especially be hoping to establish themselves in the middle of the ground in 2023.
"Especially with the Powell boys coming we really need to dominate the middle," he said.
"We've got the players and the size and Brad (Hutchison) may be young, but he'd be of the best ruckman in the comp.
"He's very good around the ground and his hit out structure I think we have got to take advantage of that.
"Then just our ball delivery going forward has to be strong and we need to be finishing those goals."
"Narrandera as a whole is really excited for next year and it's an exciting time for the club and I think we are probably in the best shape we've been in the last four or five years."
