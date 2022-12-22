Touvi chases another quick beginning with Sycamore Tricky

Jason Tuovi has dominated the Christmas Gift Maiden series so far and hopes the trend continues on Friday.
The Wagga trainer won two of the three heats last week and lines up two chances in the $2000-to-the-winner final.
However not everything has quite gone to plan with his kennel.
He's had to scratch Sycamore Lucy Lu after her winning debut but it has allowed Fast Kay, who finished third in the fastest of the three heats to come into the field.
Tuovi was disappointed with the timing.
"Unfortunately Lucy Lu got a cut to her front legs so she had to get a couple of stitches," Tuovi said.
"Now she won't be ready for a few more weeks."
As such he rates Sycamore Tricky as the best of his chances.
After striking trouble on debut, Sycamore Tricky flew out of box one to win his heat last week.
It's something he's been doing in his trials and after scoring box two in the final.
"Tricky has been doing that for the last six or seven weeks while he's been trialling," Tuovi said.
"He had a bit of a mishap in his first race when he didn't jump as much as he should have, there was a bit of a tangle in the race and that took it out.
"It was good to see it again as Tricky has been doing that for ages so he's just got to continue on with what he normally does."
Fast Kay will come out of box five with the other heat winner, Rowdy Rebel, in seven.
It is part of a big night for Tuovi who has three other greyhounds entered across the 11 races.
The first will get under way at 7.05pm with plenty of entertainment options for the Christmas meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
