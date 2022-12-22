Police are urging holiday travellers to be safe on the road, with double demerits now in effect until Monday January 2, 2023.
The statewide Christmas and New Year police operation launched at midnight last night, with highway patrol and local police targeting a number of offences including speeding, drink and drug driving, and mobile phone use.
Murray River highway patrol Inspector Scott Trewhella asked motorists travelling in the Riverina region to allow extra time for trips and always drive to conditions.
"People do get their vehicles damaged by hitting potholes and things and if you're going to be swerving around potholes when you're driving at excessive speed, you're risk is obviously going to be significantly increased," he said.
"Make sure post-floods, and at the best of times, you are driving to the conditions."
NSW State Emergency Service also called for caution for those travelling this Christmas.
"Roads are very damaged, with some still submerged in water, and in some parts of the state still very wet on dirt and rural roads," SES chief superintendent Dallas Burns said.
"The risk is you can't see what the road surface conditions are like under the flood water, there may be deep holes where parts of the road may have subsided."
Inspector Trewhella said police would be specifically targeting drink and drug driving, with a greater police presence on the roads.
"If you make a choice to do these things, you put other people at risk," he said.
"We will have significant numbers out there to perform enforcement duties."
NSW Police traffic and highway patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the state was entering the most dangerous period on the roads.
"Police maintain a highly visible presence on our roads but the key to reducing road trauma lies in taking responsibility," he said.
"You don't want to be the person whose irresponsible behaviour changes a life - or lives - forever."
