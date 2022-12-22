How to minimise your risk out on the roads | Fuel for Thought

Almost everything we do in life involves some level of risk. It is smart to do everything possible to reduce risk to a minimum.
OH&S legislation and actions attempt to do this, and few would argue with the motivation for them.
Driving on the road is no different. There are no entitlements when driving, just responsibilities. Every competent driver is always attempting to reduce risk.
How they do it depends on what they perceive to be risky. It's important to realise that a safe driver deals with how things are, rather than how they should be in the driving environment.
Risk is derived from hazards that exist, the likelihood of an event, and the severity of the likely consequences. The hazard is you and the driving environment. It has potential for harm. The event to be avoided is a collision with anyone or anything. The consequences will vary but should be considered significant and worth avoiding.
The unfortunate thing is poor driving often doesn't result in a collision, and you're tempted to believe that your driving is safe. An indication of your competence is not how few collisions occur, it is more sophisticated. How often are you surprised? How often are you tooted? How often do other drivers do things you didn't expect?
How firmly and often do you brake in your normal driving? How close to others do you get under brakes? If these things are common for you, your risk level is higher than it could be. Your situation is part of a flow. Be in a position (literally) to see what's happening. Think ahead about what is going to happen in the next few seconds. React to that, as well as what is already happening.
It's not difficult to predict normal sequences. Learn to spot the likelihood of something less predictable. Keep plenty of space ahead and react early to reducing gaps in front or the likelihood of them, especially if speed is moderate or high.
Reading changes in the traffic flow and being proactive is enjoyable and rewarding as well as risk reducing. You can often predict a driver's action several seconds before it happens - intentions are often identifiable in advance. Assisting a smooth flow reduces risk, even if it sometimes means driving a bit faster to avoid being an unnecessary obstacle to it.
The holiday season will involve heavier traffic than usual and a wider diversity of driver capability on the highway. A competent driver will deal with this and minimise risk at the same time. Remember, it's not enough to just obey the rules.
Keep your mind ahead of the car; act early, be proactive and patient.
