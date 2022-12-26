Winter was coming and there was plenty of good-feeling news on the local sporting scene.
New opportunities, Australian firsts, and the cutest netballer you ever did see all graced the home page of www.dailyadvertiser.com.au.
We're recapping some of the most clicked on stories from 2022 as we approach the end of the year, we're looking back on what caught your attention.
Four-year-old Hazel Flinn won the hearts of the nation when she showed up to her first game of netball in a stunning pair of sparkly pink heels.
A social media post of the young The Rock-Yerong Creek player went viral, catching the attention of Super Netball sides and even the CEO of Netball Scotland.
Flinn's pink 'click clack' shoes were a present for her birthday, and she simply had to wear them to the scratch match put on for players too young to play in the local under nines competition.
The photo was a great reminder of the joy and vitality of junior sports in country clubs, and was seen splashed all across social media after AFL Riverina first posted the photo.
New faces at AFL Riverina
Accomplished cricketer Joel Robinson made the jump over to AFL House in May, alongside Dionne Anderson.
The duo joined forces to oversee the AFL Riverina competitions and lead the leagues into the future.
Well known for his cricket prowess, Robinson came into the role with a plethora of football knowledge. The pair, both with backgrounds at Turvey Park, have connections to both junior and senior football.
Straight into the deep end, the duo came into their roles while clubs across the region continued to express concern for pending changes in the leagues.
Former Wagga man Brian Lynch became the first Aussie to have a runner in the world famous Kentucky Derby.
Lynch trains at Churchill Downs and sent around two-time group winner Classic Causeway after a late change of heart.
Initially not planning to run Classic Causeway, he had a late change of heart thanks to some convincing from the horse owners.
Classic Causeway ran 11th on the day.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes half-forward Alex McCormack was in the news for all the wrong reasons after being handed a two match suspension.
McCormack was found guilty of intentionally making contact with, or striking, an umpire during the third quarter of MCUE's massive 95-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in round three.
McCormack was sent straight to the tribunal in what was the first tribunal hearing for the Riverina League for 2022.
They went into the final as favourites, and emerged as well-earned victors when Kildare defeated Mater Dei by 19-points to take home the Carroll Cup.
Campbell Mattingly slotted and impressive four goals, helping his school take out the title for the first time since 2019.
Charlie Douglas won the Mark Gooden Medal for best on ground after a fantastic game in the midfield.
It wasn't just the Kildare boys who put on a show though, with Mater Dei captain Baxter Wallett and forward Flynn Collins kicking four and three goals respectively.
Kildare led by just five points a half-time before a huge second half secured them the win.
After six years leading the way at the Wagga Greyhound Racing Club, John Patton announced he was finishing up.
Patton hoped he was leaving the club in a good position ahead of pursuing new business opportunities.
His time was filled with ups and downs, but he finished on a high, proud of his efforts in bringing greyhounds to more people.
During his time he helped grow Wagga Greyhound Racing Club from 24 meetings to more than 45 annually.
After three requests, East Wagga-Kooringal cleared new recruit turned want-away Corey McCarthy to return home to Holbrook.
Hawks recruited the young talent in the off season and denied the first two requests to transfer.
McCarthy signed on to play at the same club as his siblings, but after losing his licence found it difficult to travel.
The club had hoped to stand firm against the transfer but ultimately decided it was an additional stress they didn't need.
His departure added additional pressure to the Hawks selection team already fighting a long injury list.
As 2023 fast approaches, join us as we recount month-by-month the stories that caught your attention, and caused you to click, throughout the year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
