Another One on the back up in Ted Ryder Cup

Another One is on the quick back up as Wagga trainer Gary Colvin chases one last victory in a big year for his stable star.
After a big run in the Wodonga Cup, Colvin was disappointed with his last-start sixth at Flemington on Saturday.
However he's confident he can turn the tables in the Ted Ryder Cup (1600m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Especially when ridden with a sit.
"I was pretty disappointed with the way he was ridden in Melbourne as they led on him and I didn't want to lead," Colvin said.
"He's going out but being the Ted Ryder Cup I thought we might back him up before turning him out.
"He pulled up very good so we'll give him a run just across the road and then turn him out before coming back for the Wagga carnival."
While Another One has tasted plenty of success over the 1200 metres, including his Country Championships win at Randwick in April, Colvin is now looking to stretch out further.
His last three starts have been at the mile with thirds in the Snake Gully Cup and Wodonga Cup before heading to Flemington last week.
Colvin doesn't think the distance will be an issue with the Wagga Gold Cup part of his plan for next preparation.
"We will see how he handles it but I think he can run the 2000 metres," he said.
"He's only had a couple of runs over a mile and he acquitted himself pretty well.
"I was very happy with that so we're going to concentrate on putting him over a bit of ground now as he's just a nice, relaxed horse.
"I think that's the way to go as he's getting a bit older now and his sprint days are over."
Another One has come up with barrier one in the $36,000 feature.
Jett Stanley will take the ride with Colvin looking to use his claim after initially being handed 62.5 kilograms by the handicappers.
Colvin did think Stanley would take two 2kgs off before his double at Corowa on Monday.
"It's a hard race as he's got to carry a bit of weight but if he carries the race he could run a big race," Colvin said.
Colvin has nine runners in across the eight-race program but twice he has three runners in the same race.
He expects Kappy's Angel to run another good race after scoring her first win at start four last time out while believes his two debutants, Sharp Pride and Side Cash, will both appreciate further distances as their careers progress.
He rated Cellar Champ the best of his three chances in the Iron Jack Maiden Plate (1400m).
Colvin will also utilise Stanley's claim on Nic's Hero who lines up against stablemates Gironde and Zarsnip.
The first race is at 1.35pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
