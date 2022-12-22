Proposed changes to the Farrer League's underage competition have been well received by a number of clubs with Northern Jets president Jack Fisher fully in support of the amendments.
The Jets were crowned under 17.5 premiers this season after downing North Wagga in the grand final however are set to lose a fair majority of their side.
Fisher said adjusting the competition to under 18's would not only benefit the Jets but also a number of other Farrer League clubs.
"I think we'd be pretty in favour to take it to under 18's," Fisher said.
"Just because an under 18 competition would probably suit our club a bit better for the year.
"I think we would lose 13 or 14 boys from the premiership side this year just for being too old for next year which obviously creates a massive strain because we don't have many blokes making the jump from under 15's to 17's this year.
"So we are going to be a bit short of numbers for this year, but the proposed change would definitely help our club and I think it would help a few other clubs as well."
In addition to the age change there was also proposed changes regarding Friday night games and permit players.
Fisher said there wasn't anything further he'd like to see changed with his main hope that the competition can grow from its current four sides.
"We'd probably like to see the boys play against more clubs I think," he said.
"Last year there was only four teams in it, so you are playing every side three or four times a year.
"I know it's hard for everyone because the numbers aren't there and I know our club is going to struggle this year.
"But hopefully we can get a side together and keep the competition going for another year."
Marrar president Patrick Knagge was also in support of the proposed changes with him sharing the belief that it would benefit a number of clubs.
"Anything that we can do to help the Farrer 17's competition the better," Knagge said.
"I think if they can relax the permit system as well that would help a few clubs.
"If the under 17's teams can have a few more permits then that might be the difference between them having a team and not having a team next season.
"We obviously need to do whatever we can to get the 17's comp growing."
Unlike the Jets, the Bombers look to be fairly comfortable with numbers for next season however Knagge said the age change would be a massive boost.
"We are looking good," he said.
"Our coach Tim Bourke had an information night and a barbecue with the players last week that was well attended.
"But moving it up to the under 18s age group would definitely give us a couple of extra players which will really help."
Knagge was also hopeful of gaining a couple of extra sides for next season and glad to see AFL Riverina getting involved to try and boost the competition.
"We'd like to see that grow," he said.
"Ideally we'd like there to be at least six teams in the Farrer League comp.
"I just think that it's really good that the AFL and the AFL board are starting to look into the Farrer League's 17's comp.
"There was a lot of changes made to the senior structure and even though the senior sides are quite strong, to see some changes coming into the under 17's is what we really need to get the Farrer League moving forward."
