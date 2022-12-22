Brooke Tilyard has re-signed to Wagga Tigers A grade, after an impressive first season as head coach.
In her first season solo-coaching, Tilyard led her young side to the Riverina league grand final.
"When you're working with such a beautiful group of girls and such a lovely club, it's quite easy just to pick it up again and hopefully take off where we ended, and just keep building from there," Tilyard said.
Narrowly missing out on claiming the 2022 flag, she said it is the goal of every coach to take their team to the top level.
Despite making it all the way through the season, Tilyard said she doesn't feel any pressure to live up to expectations heading into the 2023 season.
"Every year is different and you never know what to expect, some of the girls I guess might be moving away because they're finished school or uni, girls from other teams and our team might be back, and some who are coming for uni and what people we might pick up, so I don't believe there is any pressure on us" she said.
"We just genuinely are a team that is built off of friendship. The girls love playing together. They love spending time together and that's truly what I do believe that it comes down to in our team being successful."
Tilyard expects most of her 2022 squad to return in 2023, but said she still needs to touch base with some of the uni-aged girls who might be looking to move on.
"We completely understand that at the end of the day, it's a netball game, and there are bigger things out there like going to uni, travelling the world, and all those kind of things that they need to go and do and explore," she said.
With rolling substitutions coming to A grade in 2023, Tilyard said she's excited to see how the game changes.
It is common practice currently for coaching staff to utilise injury time as a way to substitute, and Tilyard is pleased to see that change.
"I think it's gonna bring a whole new level to the game, a new speed to the game. We, and all coaches, do it, we use the injury rule for pretty much this purpose, so it makes sense to bring in a rolling sub where we can just make those changes really quickly," she said.
"But I do believe that it's going to speed the game up and I believe that it'll work to the teams advantages, the players advantages, because you can have fresh legs on, especially if you are a team that has multiple options and can just slot players in seamlessly."
Tilyard won't begin her preseason until next year, saying she believes it is beneficial to her side, and herself, to have a break from thinking about netball before going hard ahead of the 2023 season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
