After a smashing first season coaching solo, Tilyard has re-signed with Tigers

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
Brooke Tilyard will return as Wagga Tigers A grade coach in 2023, after leading the side to the grand final in 2022. Picture by Les Smith

Brooke Tilyard has re-signed to Wagga Tigers A grade, after an impressive first season as head coach.

